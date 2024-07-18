Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 0.7%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.88. Approximately 109,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 152,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Insider Activity at Cardiol Therapeutics

The firm has a market cap of C$200.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

In other news, Director David Elsley acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$138,490.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

