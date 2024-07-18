CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Short Interest Up 8.4% in June

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CRGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of CRGX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 93,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Equities research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

