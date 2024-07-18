Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Carmell Stock Down 7.9 %
Carmell stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043. Carmell has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.
Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.
