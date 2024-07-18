Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.34. 102,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,119. Carriage Services has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $96,195.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $817,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at $367,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,318 shares of company stock worth $406,452. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company's stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

