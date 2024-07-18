Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,620,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.