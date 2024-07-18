Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

Carrier Global Trading Down 3.3 %

CARR opened at $67.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

