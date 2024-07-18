Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,640. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

