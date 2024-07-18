Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 373,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 194.2% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,817 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 39.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.