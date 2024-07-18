CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $4,433,176.65 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDW Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $233.70. The stock had a trading volume of 610,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,468. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $184.99 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.11.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

