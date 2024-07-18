CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0380 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 7% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03859033 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,994,400.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

