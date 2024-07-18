Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese
Celanese Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.86. 727,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,003. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
