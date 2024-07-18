Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Celcuity stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 409,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $637.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celcuity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Celcuity by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.