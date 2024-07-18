Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,579,579.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $702,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 112,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,618,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 540,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,414. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

