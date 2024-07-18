Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Short Interest Up 8.1% in June

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 12,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,134,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 60.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

