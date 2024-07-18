Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 14.2% in June

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 278,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,138. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $228.07 million, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

