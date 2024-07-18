Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stake Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Certara worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $169,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,820,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 769,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 370,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $14,262,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,747,000 after acquiring an additional 579,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

