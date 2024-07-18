Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lessened by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,772 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $55,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.9 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.05. 29,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day moving average is $230.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

