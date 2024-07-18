Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,551,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,382 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 7.70% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $276,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,896,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 423,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 165,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,490. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

