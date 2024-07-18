Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $378,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,640,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

