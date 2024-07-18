Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $83.58 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,951,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $83,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,904,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,354,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN remained flat at $21.16 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18,333,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,704. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

