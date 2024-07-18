Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.68. 72,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.