Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.21. 311,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,852. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

