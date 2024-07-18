Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 684 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 162,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.46. 2,847,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

