Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock worth $41,625,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

