Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,310,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 17,240,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.43. 495,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,113. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

