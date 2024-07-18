Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.06% from the company’s previous close.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.92.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

