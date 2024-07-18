Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,295,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. The company has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

