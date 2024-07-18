China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.47

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

