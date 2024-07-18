Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average is $127.59. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $94,137,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,347,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after buying an additional 246,769 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

