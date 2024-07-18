CIBC Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$34.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.43.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources stock opened at C$23.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.63. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$18.32 and a 12-month high of C$26.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. In other ARC Resources news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. Also, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total value of C$619,913.97. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,226. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

