CIBC Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$59.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.63.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at C$49.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.40. The stock has a market cap of C$105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.64%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.