Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Down 3.5%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.54. 1,844,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,907,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,019,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,520,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,345,823.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock worth $20,486,934 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.