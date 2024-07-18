Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

CRUS opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $142.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

