Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRUS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.75. 570,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

