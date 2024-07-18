CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 3.2%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 34,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 108,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on CI&T from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $775.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.13.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

