Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 31,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,424. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

