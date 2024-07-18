Citigroup Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $113.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $114.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.52. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

