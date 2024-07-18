Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 90,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 6,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.