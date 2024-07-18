Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 90,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
CZWI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 6,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
