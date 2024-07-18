Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

