Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at DA Davidson

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CFG traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $41.46. 521,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 379,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

