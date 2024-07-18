Civic (CVC) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CVC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $103.67 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

