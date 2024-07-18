Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 66,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,451. The firm has a market cap of $285.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $58.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

