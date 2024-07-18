Clarke (TSE:CKI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.50

Shares of Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.50 and last traded at C$21.50, with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.00.

Clarke Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$318.99 million, a PE ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Clarke alerts:

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Clarke had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of C$15.89 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Clarke

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,109.90. 76.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.