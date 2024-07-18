Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 686,900 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 2.5 %

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 86,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

