Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 189,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,234. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

