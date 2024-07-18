CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $38,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 345,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.