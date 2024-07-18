Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCMKTS:CBLLF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBLLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 175,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 847% from the average daily volume of 18,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Cobalt 27 Capital Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a metals streaming and royalty company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of 11 royalties. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.