Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,957,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $3,321,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 3.2 %

CNS stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 93,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,675. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $85.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

