Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.79

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.79 and last traded at $78.79, with a volume of 28018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.