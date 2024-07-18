Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Up 4.2% on Strong Earnings

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $85.94 and last traded at $84.69. 72,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 235,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNS

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 58,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.53.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.